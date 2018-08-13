Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Hamer will have to fight hard every week to keep Jonas Lossl out of the Huddersfield Town starting line-up.

That’s the message from head coach David Wagner as he revels in the hot competition between his two senior goalkeepers.

A free-agent signing from Leicester City, Hamer got the nod over Lossl against Chelsea following the Dane’s late return to domestic training after the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Hamer produced a string of impressive displays in pre-season to catch the coach’s eye.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Ben played a very good pre-season and Jonas came back, after his break following the World Cup, in not the best shape,” explained Wagner.

“He (Lossl) has had a very short pre-season so far but I am pretty sure he will catch up what he has to catch up and bring himself to his best form. We will give him every advantage we can.

“This season we have competition in this position, like we have competition all over the park in all positions.”

On Hamer getting first chance ahead of last season’s ever-present, Wagner added: “I have always said that it’s the present that counts.

“The past is nice history and it’s nice to be a part of, but it is all about the present.

“Ben Hamer played a good pre-season and this is why he was in goal. He got the shirt.

“The difference this year to last year is we have competition for the goalkeeping position and this makes me very, very happy.

“It is now up to these two boys to fight for the shirt every single week, like all the other players have to fight for their place.

“This is what I like and what I really enjoy. We have competition for the goalkeeping position.”