Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler was the star of the show as the German was a double-winner at this evening's annual awards.

Held at the John Smith's Stadium with club officials, players, supporters and media present, the 28-year-old won both the Hargreaves Memorial Player of the Year as well as the Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

It caps another remarkable season for the centre-back whose spot-kick in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley last May sealed the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Since then the player has gone from strength to strength in the top-flight, an ever-present at the heart of a defence which has earned nine clean sheets so far this campaign.

Schindler's award of the Hargreaves Memorial Huddersfield Town Player of the Year sponsored by Thornton & Ross came after a vote held by the Huddersfield Examiner , with the player picking up an incredible 57% of the vote cast.

Florent Hadergjonaj, who is set to make his season-long loan move from Ingolstadt 04 permanent this summer, also picked up two awards.

The Swiss full-back claimed the Players' Young Player of the Year and President's Prize for an outstanding first season at the club.

However, the largest cheer of the night was for Duncan Haigh – the 86-year-old recognised with the Contribution to the Club Award after 72 years as a turnstile supervisor.

Other lighthearted moments included Tommy Smith receiving an award for being the Biggest Motormouth and Rajiv van La Parra and Terence Kongolo for 'Bromance of the Year.'

Have a look at the full list of Huddersfield Town’s 2017/18 winners on the night below:

Antoni’s Memorial Academy Player of the Year – Dom Tear

Golden Boot Award – Steve Mounié

Contribution to the Club Award – Duncan Haigh

Worst Dressed – TBA

Biggest Motormouth – Tommy Smith

Bromance of the Year – Rajiv van la Parra & Terence Kongolo

Goal of the Season – TBA

President’s Prize – Florent Hadergjonaj

The Terrier Spirit Award – The Big Sleep Out

Champagne Moment – Tom Ince vs Watford

Players’ Young Player of the Year – Florent Hadergjonaj

Players’ Player of the Year – Christopher Schindler