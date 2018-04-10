Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it's been a heroic performance from David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side in their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Few gave the Terriers any hope of survival back in August but with just five games to go they are closing in on securing another season in the top flight.

Having been in the bottom three only once in the last eight months, Town currently sit 16th in the table with 32 points gained from 33 games.

The heroes of the SkyBet Championship promotion winning side have been joined by an influx of summer signings who have also hit the ground running and helped record another memorable campaign with stand-out wins over the likes of Manchester United, AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

It is the reason why voting for this season's Hargreaves Memorial Player of the Year sponsored by Thornton & Ross will be even harder than ever to choose...

Last year's winner Aaron Mooy has continued to impress having made the move from Manchester City permanent in the summer.

The same can be said of the Australian's midfield partner Jonathan Hogg who picked up the Players' Player of the Year award for 2016/17.

At the back, Jonas Lossl's performances have helped him secure a permanent move to the club with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen slotting in perfectly alongside the ever-impressive and dependable Christopher Schindler.

At the other end of the pitch, record signing Steve Mounie's goals have been crucial at key stages of the campaign as have Laurent Depoitre's – both men's displays being rewarded with terrace chants for the endeavours.

And although supply to the forwards has at times been difficult due to the competitive nature of the league, Alex Pritchard has been a revelation since signing from Norwich City in January while Collin Quaner has contributed with the most assists this term.

But it is up to YOU to decide on the overall winner with the Examiner joining forces with Huddersfield Town to let you make the selection for the season's best player.

Voting is open from now until 9am on Tuesday, April 24 with other names on the shortlist apart from the ones mentioned are: Philip Billing, Florent Hadergjonaj, Tom Ince, Elias Kachunga, Terence Kongolo, Chris Lowe, Scott Malone, Tommy Smith, Danny Williams and Rajiv van La Parra .

Who stands out above them all to lift this year's Hargreaves Memorial Player of the Year sponsored by Thornton & Ross? Use our interactive voting poll below to have your say!