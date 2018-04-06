Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has unwavering faith Huddersfield Town are capable of not only succeeding at Brighton & Hove Albion but also winning their Premier League survival battle.

The German head coach – who must find a replacement for Elias Kachunga (set for surgery on Monday) but has everyone else fit to face Chris Hughton’s side – is undaunted by the intensifying chase for top-flight goals and points.

Town haven’t found the net since winning at West Bromwich Albion five matches ago and travel to the south coast looking to protect a three-point gap on the relegation zone.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Reporting a positive week on the training ground in the wake of the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United – Town have just Danny Williams and Michael Hefele on the long-term injury list – Wagner is in buoyant mood.

“I am confident we have everything to stay up, even if we know it’s difficult and even if we know last year it was a fairy tale,” said the boss, who has won his last two matches against Brighton.

“If we stay up it’s maybe a miracle (rather than a fairy tale) but I am confident because of the league position we are in and because of the spirit this group have.

“We have problems, like all teams who are in the survival level, but we have spirit and togetherness and atmosphere to work against this and to find solutions to the problems.

“This gives me enough confidence, together with what I have seen in the past from the players on the grass, to say ‘yes, we have a chance’.

“Like always in football and in the life of a sportsman, you like always to have a chance – and if you have a chance it’s up to you what you make of it.

“We have a chance. We have six games to go and we have a big chance to stay in the Premier League.

“So we focus on this chance, we try everything, work as hard as we can, fight with everything we have and trust each other – and we will see what we can get out of this season.”