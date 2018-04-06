Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says his Huddersfield Town players are sharp, focused and ready to hunt the goals which can deliver points against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The head coach is well aware his team haven’t scored in the last four matches – picking up only one point during that time – but insists that pressure is not being felt among the squad.

Town have scored only 10 league goals away from the John Smith’s all season and fans are urging a more positive approach now it’s coming to the survival crunch.

So how is Wagner going to set up?

“The players look sharp, very focused and very clear in the head – we’ve had a very good week of preparation,” said the boss, who must find a replacement for Elias Kachunga , who will have surgery on his ankle ligaments on Monday.

“We are excited about what is in front of us, it’s a huge game, not only for us but for our opponents, and we will do everything to bounce back (from the defeat at Newcastle United ) even though there were a lot of positives to take, especially defensively, even though we didn’t get the result we wanted.

“This is a new game, a new chance and a new challenge.

“It is a big challenge, but we are very well informed about Brighton. We know each other very well because we have met quite a few times over the last couple of years.

“So this is another opportunity for us to get some further points on the table.

“For this we have to score goals – what we haven’t done in the past – but we will try everything to do it on Saturday, because this makes it even more sure you are able to get something out of the game.

“This is what we like to do, but first and foremost we are totally focused on our performance.

“The most important thing is that we perform on our highest level in this game, both as individuals and collectively, and then we will have a bigger chance to get a result.”

Wagner said Town had worked on some “slightly different themes” in training but the basic targets were the same.

“I don’t think there will be any surprises between ourselves and Brighton , but it is very, very important that everybody is mentally strong enough to play this important, massive game,” he said.

“I have every confidence in the players because I have seen it so often in the past that they can be switched on to perform in these games.”