An ecstatic David Wagner hailed Huddersfield Town's last-gasp win over Watford as 'a big step' towards Premier League safety but warned there was still work to be done.

Second-half substitute Tom Ince steered home Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's cutback in the first minute of added time to spark wild scenes of jubilation at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers' first victory in six Premier League games has given their survival hopes a major boost, lifting them seven points clear of the bottom three.

"It was a very emotional moment for everybody who supports Huddersfield," said Wagner. “I am delighted for the players, I am absolutely over the moon.

“I am so pleased for our supporters as well – they really pushed the players the whole time and then the players gave them something to cheer about

"We wanted to show that we really want to fight for Premier League survival to give the supporters something to cheer about.

"It will be a really great night tonight in Huddersfield because it was a big step, for sure it was, even if we know the job isn't done.

"People who had much more experience of the Premier League said at the beginning of the season you need 10 wins and it looks like you need these 10 wins.

On the goal itself, which saw the German boss leap down the touchline to celebrate with he players, he described the moment as 'one of the biggest moments in the club's recent history'

"Maybe we don't have the best individuals as players, but for sure we are one of the best celebrators,” beamed Wagner.

“We had this one moment which was enough and we used it. It was very late and it has shown afterwards a lot of emotions.

"This could be one of the biggest moments in the club's recent history - this moment when Zanka had this little bit of magic and Incey scored the winner."

Ince's last-gasp effort was Huddersfield's only shot on target in a game short of chances, but not on intensity.

Wagner defended Ince's contribution this season after the former Derby County attacker took his tally to two in the league this season.

"Today he scored a wonderful and important goal. Every player plays his part in our group and he has done it," Wagner added. "He came on as a sub and he made the difference."