Boss David Wagner believes the quality of loan signing Terence Kongolo is now starting to fully show.

The 23-year-old defender from AS Monaco started for the second time in Town colours in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round.

Classy at the heart of defence, the Dutchman picked up a leg injury for which he is under intensive treatment ahead of the clash with Liverpool tomorrow night.

Wagner said of Kongolo’s performance in the Cup: “He was strong.

“He looked strong in the first match against Bolton too, when he had only one week of training.

“Now he has had three weeks of training and he was strong in defence and in the air as well, he was good in his contribution to the offence and he has shown everything.”

On him finishing the game with a knock, Wagner added: “He has an injury but I don’t think it’s a major injury.

“We will see how he looks for the next games.”

Wagner says there is lingering disappointment about the Cup result, but his squad have to move on.

“They are disappointed for sure, because we had at lead 200% clear-cut chances to score and then we gave away the goal much too easily,” he explained.

“Before that goal, Birmingham had no clear-cut chances, so we brought them back into the game because of our mistake.

“Everybody knows we were able to win this game if we had used our chances and avoided mistakes in defence.

“This is not something we like, but we we take it and we will work with it, because we have a lot of healthy players, a big squad and good competition – everybody has chances to show they are ready, both in training and in the games.”