Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner remains open to more players leaving Huddersfield Town as he prepares for the Premier League season.

With Sean Scannell being strongly linked with Bradford City and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis an apparent target for Bristol Rovers following his injury-hit loan to Portsmouth last season, it seems more moves away could follow Jack Payne’s loan to Bradford.

“I will never say it will never happen but, if nothing does happen, we can accept this and we can deal with it as well,” said Wagner, preparing for the Interwetten Cup tournament in Essen and Sunday’s friendly against SV Darmstadt.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“At the minute, I can’t say anything really serious, so we have to see what happens over the next four weeks.”