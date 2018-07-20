Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is insisting top-flight survival is once again the main objective this season – despite an an impressive transfer outlay so far this summer.

The German head coach led the Terriers to odds-defying Premier League safety last term with the 46-year-old adamant that is once again his primary focus.

And that is despite already spending an impressive £30m on new arrivals so far this summer with AS Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby the latest to join his squad this afternoon.

“Anything different would be the first mistake we make, even before a ball is kicked,” insisted David Wagner.

“I have to make sure we are absolutely realistic and humble in our approach – we have to accept the circumstances we still have.

“Even though we are still a lot better than two-and-a-half years ago, we are still the underdogs – the role that we absolutely accept and used to.

“But we like to go against the odds and try our best – for this we will give ourselves no limits.

“The important thing is that we keep this enthusiasm, euphoria and atmosphere – around this football club and in our home stadium to make the unbelievable or impossible happen again.”