Former Huddersfield Town player Tom Denton has joined Chesterfield from Alfreton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 6ft 7in striker from Shepley – who plays Drakes League cricket for his village club and was in their beaten All Rounder Sykes Cup final team – is all set to make his National League debut for the Spireites at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

The popular Huddersfield sportsman , 29, told Spireites Digital: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve been here before watching games and when it gets going here, it’s buzzing.”

Describing his style of play, he added: “I like to hold the ball up and bring others into play. I also like to help the lads out at the back, defending set-pieces, which I think is important as well.”

Denton has netted six goals so far this season in the first eight games to help Alfreton to third place in the National League North.

The man who began his career playing Huddersfield District League football , and signed for Town in 2008, continued: “Hopefully I can carry on my form here.

“I’m coming here to work hard and I’m fit and ready to play when called upon.”

No stranger to the National League, having won promotion with FC Halifax Town and then played for a season at this level prior to starting his second spell at Alfreton in May, Denny explained: “I got 12 goals, so I was happy with that.

“I got 12 goals by February but then I didn’t play again until the end of the season after a change of manager who had a different way of playing.”

Denton began his non-league career at Wakefield before being signed by Town.

He then had a series of loan spells, including a stint at Cheltenham Town, where he was given his Football League debut by Martin Allen, who is now his boss at Chesterfield.