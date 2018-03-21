Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Speculation around the future of Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells was rife throughout last summer's transfer window.

But it wasn't until August's deadline day the Bermudan international's future was finally decided, completing a reported £5m move to Premier League rivals Burnley.

Since then, the 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Turf Moor, with injuries hampering his progress at the club.

It has meant Wells has fallen behind the club's record signing Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes in the striking ranks.

And although manager Sean Dyche started the season playing two upfront, since Wells' return from injury the Clarets have deployed a lone striker.

Town's top goalscorer last season has so far managed only six substitute appearances in the top-flight this campaign.

Since his last appearance against Swansea City on February 10th, Wells has seen himself playing for the club's Under 23s.

Tyrone Marshall, Sports reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph feels it has been a frustrating campaign for Wells.

"He came into the club with an injury and only made his first appearance against Tottenham back in late December," Marshall said.

"Although he's back fit now, there's a saying in Burnley that you have to be Sean Dyche fit to play for him.

"Maybe he's not up to speed with that just yet, and along with the form of the other three strikers it's been a difficult year for him so far.

Wells lack of game time and his injuries have led some to question his future at Burnley but Marshall thinks the striker will be fighting to remain at the club.

"Its been frustrating for him, he'll be hoping to get some minutes between now and the end of the season, then get a good pre-season under his belt and try to kick on next year.”