How long each Premier League manager has left on their contract

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner signed a new three-year deal with the West Yorkshire side today.

First-team assistants Andrew Hughes and Christoph Buhler also signed on the dotted line, meaning Town have the backroom trio tied down to at least 2021.

Wagner, Buhler and Hughes have overseen one of the most successful spells in the club's career, with Town fans not experiencing similar prosperity since the early 1970s.

That has led Dean Hoyle to reward the trio with the new deals - much to the Town fans' delight.

Wagner is currently the sixth-longest serving boss in the Premier League and is now the joint fourth-longest contracted manager in England's top flight.

