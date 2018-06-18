Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro is apparently on the wanted list for Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old Portuguese joined Wolves two years ago from Monaco for £7m and played 46 times in all competitions last season as they won the Championship with 99 points.

Cavaleiro scored nine goals along the way, but it is reported by The Mirror that Wolves’ Chinese owners are ready to sell him to fund new signings and that Town are possible suitors.

The Mirror claims that David Wagner is desperate to add further to his attacking firepower after welcoming another winger, Ramadam Sobhi from Stoke City, defender Terence Kongolo in a club record deal from Monaco and keeper Ben Hamer from Leicester City.

In his two years at the Molineux, Cavaleiro has scored 13 times for Wanderers in 70 appearances.

He was part of the Benfica side in 2013-14 which finished runners-up in the Europa League and won the First Division in Portugal.

He also had a loan spell at Deportivo before moving to Monaco, where he played 17 times in all competitions.