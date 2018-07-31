Here's how Rory Benson scored the Terriers in the first half against FC Bologna :
Jonas Lössl
Gave the ball away for Bologna’s equaliser. May need a few more matches to rebuild his fitness after a busy summer at the World Cup. - 5
Tommy Smith
Solid in defence again down the right, in-keeping with his previous pre-season performances. - 7
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
A little shaky still as he looks to build up match fitness after a long-term knee injury. - 6
Chris Lowe
Knocked the ball around well and put in a lovely cross for the winner. - 7
Jonathan Hogg
Won fouls in good positions to relieve the pressure for Town. - 7
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Didn’t exert his influence as much as he has in previous pre-season clashes. - 6
Juninho Bacuna
Looks a really good option for Town in the middle. Has a good passing range and likes a scrap, by the looks of this display. - 8
Elias Kachunga
Hounded and harried the Bologna defence throughout his 45 minutes on the turf. - 7
Rajiv van La Parra
Got into some good positions, but wasn’t at his creative best. - 6
Steve Mounié
Impressed with his fitness and physicality. Hopefully he can hit the ground running against Chelsea next weekend after another pre-season goal. - 8
Lewis O’Brien - N/A
Rarmani Edmonds-Green - N/A