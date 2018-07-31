Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's how Rory Benson scored the Terriers in the first half against FC Bologna :

Jonas Lössl

Gave the ball away for Bologna’s equaliser. May need a few more matches to rebuild his fitness after a busy summer at the World Cup. - 5

Tommy Smith

Solid in defence again down the right, in-keeping with his previous pre-season performances. - 7

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

A little shaky still as he looks to build up match fitness after a long-term knee injury. - 6

Chris Lowe

Knocked the ball around well and put in a lovely cross for the winner. - 7

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jonathan Hogg

Won fouls in good positions to relieve the pressure for Town. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Didn’t exert his influence as much as he has in previous pre-season clashes. - 6

Juninho Bacuna

Looks a really good option for Town in the middle. Has a good passing range and likes a scrap, by the looks of this display. - 8

Elias Kachunga

Hounded and harried the Bologna defence throughout his 45 minutes on the turf. - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Got into some good positions, but wasn’t at his creative best. - 6

Steve Mounié

Impressed with his fitness and physicality. Hopefully he can hit the ground running against Chelsea next weekend after another pre-season goal. - 8

Lewis O’Brien - N/A

Rarmani Edmonds-Green - N/A