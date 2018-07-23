Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Hamer says he is settling in superbly at Huddersfield Town and, in addition to the football, is looking forward to getting his living arrangements sorted out!

It’s been all go for the 30-year-old former Leicester City goalkeeper since signing for Town last month, but he is loving life both on and off the field.

Hamer kept a clean sheet in his first full 90 minutes for the club in the goalless pre-season friendly draw against Dynamo Dresden in Russelsheim, near Frankfurt.

He was not involved at the Interwetten Cup tournament on Saturday in Essen but was in Town's friendly against SV Darmstadt on Sunday, and he is pleased with how things are going.

“It was a good match for us against Dynamo Dresden, although we could probably have done with an 8pm kick-off because the sun was beaming down,” smiled Hamer, who has tasted Premier League action at the King Power.

“A lot of the lads got a lot of minutes into their legs and I got 90, which was nice, and it’s good to build because in the previous games we’ve sort of had 45s.

“To play a bit longer is good for everyone and that was a real positive, because we have come through with no injuries as well, so we can look through to the next few games while we are out here.”

Hamer, not surprisingly, was delighted with the clean sheet - highlighted with a fine diving stop to deny Musa Kone in the first half.

“You will take a clean sheet whenever they come along,” explained the man who started out at Reading before making his major breakthrough with Charlton Athletic.

“I didn’t really have a great deal to do, same as their keeper, because it was quite a slow-paced game in the heat at times.

“When they did break they made a couple of chances and I made one save, and there keeper made a couple of decent saves as well, but it’s pre-season and it is going to take time to get up to speed.

“It was a bit lethargic at times, but we did have a couple of decent spells.

“We will be looking to up things a bit in the next couple of games and have a bit more tempo and, hopefully, a few more goals for the supporters to see.”

So how is he settling in at Town and in Huddersfield?

“It’s been perfect,” he said.

“I am staying in Leeds at the moment and still looking for somewhere to live.

“I’ve been here two or three weeks now and we’ve been training a lot, so I haven’t had time to look into that too much.

“But hopefully I will get it sorted and get myself a place so that I can get my head down.”

Jokingly, he added: “I’m living out of my car at the moment which isn’t ideal, so hopefully I can get it sorted!

“But the lads have been great, they have welcomed me into the squad very well and I feel at ease already.

“So it’s a real positive and I’m looking forward to more pre-season games before the season starts.”