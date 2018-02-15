Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are in FA Cup action against Manchester United on Saturday and will be hoping they fare better in the fifth round than in recent times.

It’s the 20th time Town have made it to the fifth round of the oldest cup competition in the world.

But since Town’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in 1955, they have won only one of their last nine fifth-round ties.

Although the Premier League is the priority this season, a victory over the Old Trafford giants would provide the Terriers with added confidence going into the business end of the season.

Town have won 10 times in the fifth round, with their most recent victory coming back in February 1972, when Ian Greaves’ Town memorably beat West Ham United 4-2 at Leeds Road.

Following last season’s fifth-round exit to Manchester City, this is only the fifth time Town have reached this stage of the competition in back-to-back seasons.

Town’s most successful period of reaching the fifth round came between 1927 and 1930, on their way to two finals and a semi-final in the three-year spell.

Unfortunately the two times Town reached the final they lost to Arsenal.

Since the formation of the Premier League in 1992, every time Town have reached the fifth round they have lost to opposition from England’s top flight.

In the 90s, Town lost after replays against Derby County and Wimbledon (3-1), following 2-2 draws in the original ties.

In recent years Town have suffered heavy defeats to Premier League opposition in their last two appearances at this stage of the competition.

After a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s against Manchester City last season, Town were brushed aside in the replay 5-1.

This despite Harry Bunn giving Town an early lead.

In 2012/13, Town were beaten at home by Wigan Athletic of the Premier League.

The Latics won 4-1, and would eventually go on to lift the Cup at Wembley, after beating Manchester City in the final.

The only other occasion when Town reached the fifth round after 1992 was when they faced Chelsea in 2008.

Andy Ritchie’s Terriers went down to a Frank Lampard double and one from Salomon Kalou, as the Premier League giants were too strong.

Town go into the game on Saturday looking to reach the sixth round for the first time since 1972, when they lost 3-1 to Birmingham City.