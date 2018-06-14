The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town host Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The Terriers face the Blues at the John Smith's Stadium in the reverse fixture to the penultimate match of last season, in which Town clinched top-flight survival with an impressive draw.

The Chelsea fans were unhappy at Stamford Bridge last term as Town severely damaged their hopes of a top four finish thanks to a 1-1 draw.

Laurent Depoitre put Town ahead in west London before a freak Marcos Alonso goal allowed the hosts to equalise.

But Town defied the odds to claim a draw at the Bridge, sparking wild celebrations both on and off the field.

David Wagner's side will once again have to go against the odds to take points off the 2017/18 Premier League champions, but the Terriers will back themselves to stick to form and beat the bookies.

SkyBet have announced their prices for the opening matches of the Premier League season and have made Town underdogs to take three points at the John Smith's Stadium in early August.

Town are at 11/2 to taste victory in their opening match for the third season in a row, while the draw is at 14/5.

Chelsea are huge favourites at 8/15, but the odds didn't go in their favour in the capital last year.