Huddersfield Town host Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon in the latest chapter in their quest for Premier League survival.

The last time these two sides met on the opening day of the season David Wagner's men were victorious with debutant Steve Mounie scoring twice at Selhurst Park .

And the Terriers will be hoping for more of the same against an Eagles side winless in seven league games and currently 18th in the table.

Below Sports Writer Tom Stevens brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who's playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, March 17th (kick-off 3pm) at the John Smith's Stadium

When and where can I watch the highlights?

The game will be shown in 118 countries but will not be available live on TV in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day at 22:25 while Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch a brief highlights package at 17:15.

Weather Forecast?

The weather could be bleak in West Yorkshire with chances of snow showers and a temperature looking at around -1 degrees.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner believes stability through the club has been a key component to his team holding their own in the top-flight this campaign.

“Every player searches for and hopes for stability,” said the German.

“It's all about having realistic expectations and then how you manage defeats in a row and then you have to have a chairman who trusts and believes in you.

"All of this is the case here at this football club. Even if we have a lot of disadvantages, and everybody is aware about all our disadvantages, this is for sure one of the advantages that this football club has – stability."

Meanwhile, Palace boss Roy Hodgson tried to play down the importance of today's encounter.

"Every game will be a massive game, it is not helpful to build games up as 'win at all costs'. We know, and Huddersfield know, the importance of the game,” the former England boss said.

"This year is exceptional. Normally there's at least three groups in the table: the top six or seven, another six or seven and then the bottom teams.

“There's not much between the bottom half this season. But this will be a tough period in these last eight games."

Tell me about Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost their last four Premier League outings, however, three of those were against teams in the top five.

The Eagles currently find themselves 18th in the table, the last relegation spot but have been plagued with injuries for the majority of the season.

However, the return of star player Wilfried Zaha could play a big part in turning the struggling sides form around with Palace not winning a single game in the Ivorian's absence.

Any team news?

Unfortunately for Huddersfield Town, midfielder Danny Williams picked up a season ending injury in training earlier this week.

However, Elias Kachunga is available for the first time since damaging knee ligaments in December against Watford, while Philip Billing is also fit.

For the visitors, Mamadou Sakho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yohan Cabaye have all been passed fit following lengthy spells out.

Wilfried Zaha has also shown no ill-effects after appearing as a substitute on his comeback last week and is set to start.

Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record HTAFC Wins (11), Draws (17), CPFC Wins (11)

Palace make their first trip to the John Smith's Stadium since January 2013, but it isn't a happy hunting ground for the side.

The Eagles have lost four of their last six matches at the venue, including a 7-1 defeat back in August 1999.

That day saw the sides face off in the second tier with Steve Bruce’s Town side running riot - Clyde Wijnhard the stand-out performer with a superbly taken hat-trick, including a sublime individual effort to make it five and an overhead kick to seal his treble.

Any match odds?

Crystal Palace come in at slight favourites at 8/5 ahead of this weekend's clash while Town's odds are narrowly larger at 15/8, with the draw being 21/10.