Juninho Bacuna is looking forward to showing Huddersfield Town and their fans what he can do after sealing a move to the club this summer.

The 20-year-old signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee last month and after making his debut in the 4-0 victory over Bury last Tuesday, it was a watching brief for the youngster at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

And despite the surprising 3-0 defeat at the Wham Stadium, Bacuna believes David Wagner's squad and their Terrier Spirit will stand them in good stead for the new Premier League campaign.

“When I first arrived it was exciting; it's a good team with a close bond which is really positive for the side and performances,” Juninho Bacuna said.

“I watched a few games before I arrived in the Premier League – it's a good club, a good team with a great team spirit.

“I think that's why the club stayed in the Premier League this year and I have a good feeling going forward.”

And Bacuna is determined to grab his English top-flight opportunity with both hands – hoping it will also lead to international recognition with the Dutch national side.

“I want to play as much as possible as well as show the team and the fans what I can do. I hope I can have a good season here,” Bacuna added.

“I've played for the Netherlands Under 21s and I hope playing for Huddersfield will mean I get a call for the senior squad.”