Video Loading

Welcome to live coverage of Huddersfield Town 's adventure in the Interwetten Cup in Essen, Germany as preparations for the new season continue.

David Wagner 's side will be playing two 45-minute games on Saturday afternoon at Stadion Essen in a four-team tournament.

The Terriers first take on Spanish outfit Real Betis at 5pm local time (4pm UK time) before then playing either Rot-Weiss Essen who play in the fourth tier of German football or Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the third-place game or final.

Reporter Jonathan Low will be at the games to provide you with all the action as it happens.

Follow his updates throughout the afternoon in the live blog below.

Key Events

Jonathan Low

Depoitre chance

Good chance for Depoitre from a low corner into the box but he completely misses his kick.

KEY EVENT

Second game

Just one change by Wagner, Williams comes in for Sabiri.

It’s Huddersfield v Werder Bremen

KEY EVENT

FT Town 0 Real Betis 2

That’s it then and a defeat for Town.

Two mistakes cost them, unfortunately.

Had a few good chances at the other end but it’s the Spanish side who prove the more clinical.

Jonathan Low

Chance

Lovely move by Town almost finished by Sabiri with a goal but he stabs his effort across goal and wide.

Jonathan Low

Chance

Sabiri guides the ball onto the bar and he can’t turn in the rebound from close range.

Another good chance for Town.

KEY EVENT

GOAL BETIS

It’s a second for Betis with a shot from 20 yards fumbled into the net by Coleman.

It’s not been his day I’m afraid

Coleman error

Coleman won’t want to see that again.

He misjudged a ball over the top and the Betis player lobbed him first time from 30 yards.

KEY EVENT

GOAL BETIS

Betis take the lead!

Kongolo

Brilliant last ditch defending by Kongolo to deny Betis.

Jonathan Low

Intruders!

Two fans take to the field and take their shirts off - but the stewards are quickly on to them and they’re given a cheer as they are shepherded away.

Jonathan Low

Intruders!

Two fans take to the field and take their shirts off - but the stewards are quickly on to them and they’re given a cheer as they are shepherded away.

Jonathan Low

If it's a draw

There will be a penalty shoot out if there’s a draw in any of the games today....

Jonathan Low

Chance!

Quaner played though on goal but he takes a fraction too long and the chance goes begging.

Jonathan Low

Overhit....again!

Lowe tries to pick out Quaner but again the ball forward is slightly overhit.

Jonathan Low

Overhit

Flo does well down the right, creating space, but he cuts in and overhits the cross. It’s out for a goal kick. Good chance for Town there.

Jonathan Low

Betis corner

Good interception by Kongolo sees the ball roll our for a corner to Betis on the far side.

Jonathan Low

Long ball

Kongolo tries to pick out Lowe down the left flank but it’s ovehit by the centre back and out for a goal kick.

Jonathan Low

Half chance

O’Brien ends up whipping the ball in from the right but the keeper comfortably claims.

Jonathan Low

Corner Town

Second corner of the game for Town on the far side. Lowe to take.

Jonathan Low

Tidy play

Town seeing a fair bit of the ball in these opening 10 minutes. Some nice link up play but not quite stringing any complete moves together just yet.

Jonathan Low

Sabiri header

Sabiri connects with the corner but his header drifts towards the opposite corner.

Jonathan Low

Corner to Town

Early corner for Town on the far side. Lowe to take.

KEY EVENT

Kick off

Depoitre gets the game under way. Let’s go!

Jonathan Low

Fluorescent kit

Town in bright yellow while Betis are in green and white stripes.

Jonathan Low

Here we go

Town and Betis take to the field and we’re ready to go for game number two of the day!

Jonathan Low

Real Betis team

Here’s how Town’s opponents will line up:

Jonathan Low

Ready

Town’s team goes into the changing rooms - they have just been training behind the stands during that game.

Final few words from David Wagner and then we’re off!

Jonathan Low

Full time

That’s it then and the referee brings to an end the first game.

It’s finished Essen 1 Werder Bremen 0 - the hosts’ fans are extremely happy!

Up next is Town in under 15 minutes.

Jonathan Low

Still 1-0 to Essen

It’s been a pretty lively game to start proceedings today.

It’s still extremely warm but the tempo has been good.

Around 10 minutes to go in the game (they’re 45 mins each don’t forget) and it’s Essen who are still 1-0 up.

Jonathan Low

Town formation

It’ll be a 4-2-3-1 formation for Town in the first game.

Coleman

Lowe, Stankovic, Kongolo, Flo

Hogg, Sabiri

Quaner, Kachunga, O’Brien

Depoitre