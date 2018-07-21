Welcome to live coverage of Huddersfield Town 's adventure in the Interwetten Cup in Essen, Germany as preparations for the new season continue.

David Wagner 's side will be playing two 45-minute games on Saturday afternoon at Stadion Essen in a four-team tournament.

The Terriers first take on Spanish outfit Real Betis at 5pm local time (4pm UK time) before then playing either Rot-Weiss Essen who play in the fourth tier of German football or Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the third-place game or final.

Reporter Jonathan Low will be at the games to provide you with all the action as it happens.

Follow his updates throughout the afternoon in the live blog below.