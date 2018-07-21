Welcome to live coverage of Huddersfield Town 's adventure in the Interwetten Cup in Essen, Germany as preparations for the new season continue.
David Wagner 's side will be playing two 45-minute games on Saturday afternoon at Stadion Essen in a four-team tournament.
The Terriers first take on Spanish outfit Real Betis at 5pm local time (4pm UK time) before then playing either Rot-Weiss Essen who play in the fourth tier of German football or Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the third-place game or final.
Reporter Jonathan Low will be at the games to provide you with all the action as it happens.
Follow his updates throughout the afternoon in the live blog below.
Depoitre chance
Good chance for Depoitre from a low corner into the box but he completely misses his kick.
Second game
Just one change by Wagner, Williams comes in for Sabiri.
It’s Huddersfield v Werder Bremen
FT Town 0 Real Betis 2
That’s it then and a defeat for Town.
Two mistakes cost them, unfortunately.
Had a few good chances at the other end but it’s the Spanish side who prove the more clinical.
Chance
Lovely move by Town almost finished by Sabiri with a goal but he stabs his effort across goal and wide.
Chance
Sabiri guides the ball onto the bar and he can’t turn in the rebound from close range.
Another good chance for Town.
GOAL BETIS
It’s a second for Betis with a shot from 20 yards fumbled into the net by Coleman.
It’s not been his day I’m afraid
Coleman error
Coleman won’t want to see that again.
He misjudged a ball over the top and the Betis player lobbed him first time from 30 yards.
GOAL BETIS
Betis take the lead!
Kongolo
Brilliant last ditch defending by Kongolo to deny Betis.
Intruders!
Two fans take to the field and take their shirts off - but the stewards are quickly on to them and they’re given a cheer as they are shepherded away.
If it's a draw
There will be a penalty shoot out if there’s a draw in any of the games today....
Chance!
Quaner played though on goal but he takes a fraction too long and the chance goes begging.
Overhit....again!
Lowe tries to pick out Quaner but again the ball forward is slightly overhit.
Overhit
Flo does well down the right, creating space, but he cuts in and overhits the cross. It’s out for a goal kick. Good chance for Town there.
Betis corner
Good interception by Kongolo sees the ball roll our for a corner to Betis on the far side.
Long ball
Kongolo tries to pick out Lowe down the left flank but it’s ovehit by the centre back and out for a goal kick.
Half chance
O’Brien ends up whipping the ball in from the right but the keeper comfortably claims.
Corner Town
Second corner of the game for Town on the far side. Lowe to take.
Tidy play
Town seeing a fair bit of the ball in these opening 10 minutes. Some nice link up play but not quite stringing any complete moves together just yet.
Sabiri header
Sabiri connects with the corner but his header drifts towards the opposite corner.
Corner to Town
Early corner for Town on the far side. Lowe to take.
Kick off
Depoitre gets the game under way. Let’s go!
Fluorescent kit
Town in bright yellow while Betis are in green and white stripes.
Here we go
Town and Betis take to the field and we’re ready to go for game number two of the day!
Real Betis team
Here’s how Town’s opponents will line up:
Ready
Town’s team goes into the changing rooms - they have just been training behind the stands during that game.
Final few words from David Wagner and then we’re off!
Full time
That’s it then and the referee brings to an end the first game.
It’s finished Essen 1 Werder Bremen 0 - the hosts’ fans are extremely happy!
Up next is Town in under 15 minutes.
Still 1-0 to Essen
It’s been a pretty lively game to start proceedings today.
It’s still extremely warm but the tempo has been good.
Around 10 minutes to go in the game (they’re 45 mins each don’t forget) and it’s Essen who are still 1-0 up.
Town formation
It’ll be a 4-2-3-1 formation for Town in the first game.
Coleman
Lowe, Stankovic, Kongolo, Flo
Hogg, Sabiri
Quaner, Kachunga, O’Brien
Depoitre