Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC keeper Danny Ward has been reflecting on his ‘special’ time on-loan at Huddersfield Town last season.

The 24-year-old was a key component in Town’s SkyBet Championship promotion-winning side last campaign, saving crucial penalties in both the semi-final play-off at Sheffield Wednesday and resultant Wembley final win against Reading.

With the Reds set to travel to West Yorkshire for a crucial Premier League clash for both sides tomorrow evening, the Welshman is looking forward to renewing old acquaintances while also wary of any potential upset.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It’ll be massive for them and a big occasion. They have shown they can turn over big teams, earlier this season they beat Manchester United and it was fully deserved," Danny Ward said

“They have learned from earlier games when they tried to play the same way they did in the Championship.

“They have adapted, they know they can’t really press teams with much more quality than them.

“They have had to sit in more and be patient and disciplined. It will be interesting to see how they line up.”

The John Smith’s Stadium clash (kick-off 8pm) will also see best friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner get set to pit their wits against each other with Ward having nothing but admiration for what the latter has done at Huddersfield Town.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Tactically, he is very astute. And as a man, he was brilliant for me; he gave me good feedback, he told me what I was doing right and wrong, what he wanted you to keep doing,” Ward added.

“He was the same with every player and treated them the same, whether he inherited them or brought them in. His man-management skills are top-class.

“He is very similar to the manager here (Jurgen Klopp) in some ways, but completely different in others.

“The way they set up and like to play is very similar - Being at Huddersfield and Liverpool is two completely different sizes of club.

“Huddersfield know what they are; David Wagner used to drum into us that we were a small dog who wanted to take on all the big dogs, and that was in the Championship last year. Now, every team they play is a big dog.

“They scrap for their lives and he has instilled that mentality in all of the boys there. They believe in his way of playing and they have shown they can adapt.”

The heroics Ward produced in last season’s promotion side means he will always have an affinity for the club and the squad and staff who largely remain the same there.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, the keeper admits that goes out the window tomorrow evening: “The group of players we had when we got promoted was such a special thing.

“We were touted by many people to go down and finish bottom of the league.

“Even at the midway point when we were up at the top of the league, we were still getting ‘they’re going to fall away’.

“There was a siege mentality that brought everyone together at the club – I found it quite special.

“To finish the way we did and get the club promoted to the Premier League was very special and will always stay with me.

“It’s a club that I’ll always have close to my heart, but first and foremost I play for Liverpool, so we need Liverpool to win on Tuesday”