Huddersfield Town’s Premier League fixture at Leicester City on Saturday will be broadcast around the world.
It’s a 3pm kick-off for David Wagner’s men and they will be looking to post a first win of the season at the sixth attempt in the top flight.
But have you ever wondered which foreign TV stations will be covering the match?
Well, here’s a list:
Australia - Optus Sport
British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
China - Super Sports
Canada - Sportsnet
Egypt - beIN Sport
New Zealand - beIN Sport
South Africa - Super Sport
Thailand - beIN Sport
United States - NBC Sports
For the record, Town have a couple of home TV dates coming up.
On Saturday, October 20, when Town play Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium, it is a 5.30pm kick-off and will be shown live on BT Sport.
Then, on Monday, November 5, Town’s home game against Fulham will be broadcast live from the John Smith’s Stadium at 8pm by Sky Sports.