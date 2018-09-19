The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town’s Premier League fixture at Leicester City on Saturday will be broadcast around the world.

It’s a 3pm kick-off for David Wagner’s men and they will be looking to post a first win of the season at the sixth attempt in the top flight.

But have you ever wondered which foreign TV stations will be covering the match?

Well, here’s a list:

Australia - Optus Sport

British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

China - Super Sports

Canada - Sportsnet

Egypt - beIN Sport

New Zealand - beIN Sport

South Africa - Super Sport

Thailand - beIN Sport

United States - NBC Sports

For the record, Town have a couple of home TV dates coming up.

On Saturday, October 20, when Town play Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium, it is a 5.30pm kick-off and will be shown live on BT Sport.

Then, on Monday, November 5, Town’s home game against Fulham will be broadcast live from the John Smith’s Stadium at 8pm by Sky Sports.