Huddersfield Town's defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend meant the Eagles moved out of the bottom three of the Premier League table.

However, the Terriers remain 15th, three points from the bottom three – although both Southampton and West Ham United below them have a game in hand.

Both the Saints and the Hammers face each other after this week's international break while David Wagner's side travel to the North East to face Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth added to the pressure on West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew with a late comeback to win 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

That means the Baggies are now 10 points from safety with seven matches left to play.

Stoke City and Southampton make up the bottom three with Stoke losing to Everton at a snowy Bet365 stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Do you think Huddersfield Town have enough to beat the Premier League drop zone or do you think they will fall at the final hurdle?

