Huddersfield Town lost both of their games in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers were beaten 2-0 by Real Betis in their first game in Essen before losing 1-0 to Werder Bremen in the third-place game.

It proved to be a testing afternoon for David Wagner's side, who came up against two technically gifted sides who moved the ball around superbly.

Wagner played virtually the same side in both games which proved to be back-to-back on the day.

Here is how we rated each Terrier.

Coleman 4

The first game was for forget for the shotstopper, who ended up costing Huddersfield the game. For the first goal he came charging out of his area and was lobbed first time. With the second, he fumbled a tame shot into the net. More solid against Bremen and could not do much about the free-kick.

Lowe 5

Almost at fault for a Bremen goal when he left their striker in acres of room in the box but a heavy touch meant Town were left off the hook. Got forward well in the first game.

Stankovic 5

A couple of good interceptions and blocks but him and Kongolo left both Betis and Bremen too much time and space going forward.

Kongolo 6

Solid defensively and made several excellent blocks but needs to work on his distribution, however. Switched to left back for the final 15 minutes.

Hadergjonaj 5

Got forward and put in a few nice crosses but also left some gaps defensively down Betis' left. Played in a more advanced role for the second game.

Hogg 6

No nonsense performance from the anchorman who put in several heavy - but fair - challenges and looked to get Town going on the front foot. Always tried to make himself available for a pass.

Sabiri 7

Showed some really nice touches in midfield and almost drew a goal back in the Betis game when he guided the ball onto the underside of the bar from close range. Made way for Jordan Williams in the second match.

Quaner 5

Tried to enforce himself going forward but struggled to make an impact. Replaced by Sobhi midway through the Bremen game.

O'Brien 6

A slightly shaky start after losing the ball on several occasions but grew into the afternoon and pressed really well.

Kachunga 5

Linked up the play well and a threat going forward. Tired as the afternoon wore on, however.

Depoitre 5

Showed good strength when coming deep to retrieve the ball and ensured both defences had little time when on the ball. Spurned one great chance early against Bremen when he took an air shot from a low corner.

SUBS

Williams 4

Gave away the foul - and was booked - for the free-kick which Bremen scored from.

Ramadan 5

Replaced Quaner midway through second game but could not impact the game.

Edmonds Green 5

Got the final 15 minutes against Bremen.