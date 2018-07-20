The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell has said thank you and goodbye to the club and fans after calling time on his six-year stint with the Terriers.

Scannell completed a move to Bradford City yesterday for an undisclosed fee, ending his time at the John Smith's Stadium .

The 27-year-old joined the Terriers in 2012 for £900,000 from Crystal Palace and went on to play 172 matches for Town, scoring nine goals in his six years.

The Croydon-born forward also helped Town towards promotion in 2016/17, making 15 league appearances as Town booked a maiden season in the Premier League .

The Northern Ireland international thanked the club and its fans for their support over the years and wished his former team mates luck for the upcoming campaign.

On Instagram he wrote: "My time at Huddersfield is done now and I would just like to thank everyone who works at the club for looking after me the last 6 years.

"I’d also like to thank every single fan for making me feel welcome and supporting me since I first come to the club.

"I will never forget this place but now it’s time to start my new chapter.

"Good luck to all the boys this season."