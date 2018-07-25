Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s all systems go at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight for Huddersfield Town’s only home pre-season friendly against Olympique Lyonnais.

It’s a 7.45pm kick-off for David Wagner’s side against the French side , who finished third in Ligue 1 last season.

The Champions League outfit, who booked a spot in next year’s premier European competition through their league finish, are managed by Bruno Genesio and feature former Premier League stars Memphis Depay, Rafael, Bertrand Traore and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.

Town will also use the match to pay tribute to former defender and World Cup winner Ray Wilson, with a minute’s applause scheduled to take place ahead of the clash.

Wagner has so-far added seven new signings in the transfer window – including Terence Kongolo, who was on loan from AS Monaco last season.

It is already clear Erik Durm is unlikely to be involved as he continues to build up his fitness following his move from Borussia Dortmund – Wagner keen to perhaps involve him more in next week’s training camp in Austria, which includes matches against FC Bologna (Brixen Im Thale, Tuesday July 31, 5pm UK time) and RB Leipzig (Schwaz, Friday August 3, 4pm UK time).

Two of the new signings are goalkeepers, with home fans getting a first view tonight of Ben Hamer (Leicester City). Gabriel Rosario (from Reading) has been kept around the senior squad.

Ramadan Sobhi, who scored for Stoke City at the John Smith’s last season, could get a first taste of the stadium as a Town player, and there could be chances for Juninho Bacuna (Groningen) and Adama Diakhaby, the striker who was brought in from AS Monaco only last weekend.