Huddersfield Town receive their 2018/19 Premier League fixtures tomorrow.

The league will reveal the fixture list at 9am on Thursday, June 14, hours before the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia.

All Town fans will be glued to their phones tomorrow morning, with planning for 2018/19 home and away days beginning with the announcement of the season schedule.

But there are some rules the Premier League stick to each year, which can give a hint as to where and when some matches will come up.

Firstly, the top six teams from the previous season never face each other on the first or last weekend.

This year, Manchester City , Manchester United , Tottenham Hotspur , Liverpool , Chelsea and Arsenal will all be separated on August 11 and May 19.

That means Town will have a greater chance of playing one of the 'big six' on either the opening or final weekend - as they did last year when signing off their season with a clash against Arsene Wenger 's Arsenal.

Secondly, the two fixtures at the start and end of the season are almost always home and away, not the same.

This is to stop a club ending on two away days, which is a tough prospect for a team still searching for points in the top flight.

Around FA Cup ties the league also tries to make sure teams have one home match and one away to level the playing field.

Every five games adheres to the Premier League's sequencing method too, which dictates that each five-game spell will consist of two home matches and three away matches or two away games and two at home.

A home and away sequence is aimed for throughout the season, but certain dates can alter the order.

One example of this is the pairing of Boxing Day and New Year's Day, which always contain one home and one away clash.

Last season Town took on Stoke City at home on Boxing Day, before taking on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on New Year's Day - with a home clash with Burnley sandwiched between.

Similarly to the alternative weekend sequencing, Town's opening days have alternated for each of the last five years, with home matches coming in even years (2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18) and away clashes coming on the first day of odds years (2014/15, 2016/17).

In terms of the say the Terriers get on the fixture list, the Premier League sends out a form each year on which clubs can outlines their preferences.

These include any dates the club does not wish to be at home (which is answered in cooperation with the local police), any clubs other sides wish to pair with to ensure home matches do not clash (for example Liverpool and Everton or the Manchester clubs) and any club you do not wish to face on Boxing Day.

Not all clubs are completely accommodated, but the league claims they satisfy 85 per cent of requests each year.