The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj has failed to make the cut for Switzerland's World Cup squad ahead of this summer's tournament.

The 23-year-old was hoping his impressive end of season Premier League form for the Terriers would have seen him considered for Vladimir Petkovic's team.

However, with the Swiss announcing a preliminary 26-man squad over the weekend, it means the full-back's hopes have now been dashed.

Hadergjonaj, who claimed the President's Prize and Young Player of the Year awards at this year's Huddersfield Town event, was last called into the national team for the international friendly against Belarus in June 2017.

There appears to be better news though for Danish duo Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lössl as well as Australia's Aaron Mooy.

Both Zanka and Lössl were named in Åge Hareide’s preliminary 35-man squad which has since been trimmed to 27 with both men making the cut.

Denmark have two friendlies against Sweden and Mexico on Saturday June 2 and Saturday June 9 respectively with the boss set to choose his final 23-man squad prior to the Mexico clash.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mooy has been named in Australia’s 26-man squad which has already been cut from the original 32.

Bert van Marwijk’s side, who are on a 20-day training camp in Turkey, have a friendly against the Czech Republic on Friday, June 1, before a decision is made on the final squad.

All squads need to be finalised by Monday, June 4 with the tournament starting in earnest on Thursday, June 14 when hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia in Moscow.