Huddersfield Town have signed Germany international Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The 2014 World Cup winner has signed a one-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the club having the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old defender began his career at Mainz 05 before joining Dortmund in 2012 but has struggled to get game time due to injuries over the last two seasons.

The summer swoop for Durm was mooted for a while but all went quiet during the World Cup.

But what could the 26-year-old World Cup winner potentially bring to David Wagner's side? Below the Examiner speaks to Bundesliga expert Lars Pollmann to get a lowdown on the player.

What are Erik Durm's main attributes?

He's incredibly athletic both in terms of speed and stamina; he can run up and down the flanks all game. Technically he's quite limited - his first touch lets him down often.

He's not overly ambitious in his passing, mostly keeping to playing the simple ball. Both Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel used him in special projects almost, thanks to his versatility and athleticism.

How good a full-back is he?

When in form he's decent, especially for teams that don't have the majority of possession.

In that sense it might be a welcome change to play for Huddersfield as opposed to Dortmund - his athleticism should work well in the Premier League.

What other full-back could he be compared to? Could he be as good as Philipp Lahm or Joshua Kimmich?

It's tough to compare him to others because he's a converted attacker playing a more defensive role - he's definitely not on the level of those two though.

He should be considered more in the region of Chris Löwe (maybe a little higher) or Florent Hadergjonaj at this stage.

How highly-rated is he in Germany?

Not overly high after all his injuries - many experts thought he was going to start at the 2014 World Cup so he used to be considered a decent bet for the future.

But since then he's had nothing but bad luck and it's taken a toll on his quality and how he's viewed; Dortmund fans would probably wish him well but be glad there'd be one fewer player taking up a roster spot.

Would his style suit the Premier League?

Yes, it should as stated above.

Is he a popular character at Dortmund?

He's quite popular with the fans because he's a down-to-earth guy and hasn't been involved in any scandals on or off the pitch, ever. Within the team he's an afterthought in terms of the leadership structure.

Should Town be worried about his injury problems if they make a bid for him or do they appear to be over?

They should be worried but there haven't been many updates on his status since picking up his last major injury.

When a player hasn't appeared in more than 19 (of 34) league games in any season during his entire career, that's something you have to take into account.

