Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a £12m fee for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

The Portuguese international has netted 14 goals in two years at Molineux and helped the midlands side achieve promotion to the Premier League last season.

Earlier this morning the winger was being linked with a move to the Terriers, but TeamTalk now claim a price has been agreed with Wolves for the services of the ex-Benfica man.

That price is £12m - a £5m increase on the £7m Wolves paid AS Monaco for Cavaleiro in 2016.

It is claimed Wolves' Chinese owners have "ambitious plans" for the club and are willing to sell the 24-year-old in order to fund new arrivals.

Cavaleiro played for Benfica, Monaco and Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Wolves, and won the Portuguese title whilst in action with the Primeira Liga side in 2013/14.