Huddersfield Town have made their first signing of the summer with the capture of Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old stopper will arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium upon the expiry of his current contract with the Foxes on July 1st.

Initially joining on a three year deal, the Terriers have the option of extending his stay by a further year with the player expected to add competition between the sticks for current keepers Jonas Lössl and Joel Coleman.

Hamer arrives in West Yorkshire having played over 300 games during his career but making only 19 appearances during a four-year spell at the King Power Stadium – struggling to dislodge first-choice Kasper Schmeichel.

On the signing, Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “Ben’s arrival adds more quality to our already strong goalkeeping department under Paul Clements.

“He is well known to Paul and also played with our First Team Coach Andrew Hughes at Charlton Athletic and both have given him glowing references as a goalkeeper and as a person, which is very important to us.

“I’ve spoken with Ben and he arrives here wanting to play Premier League football, which is great for us all.

“Jonas Lössl had a fantastic first season at the club and this further competition will bring even more out of everyone, which is ideal for me and the team.”

