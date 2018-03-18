The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town could be set for a summer move for Norwich City playmaker James Maddison, according to The Sun.

The paper's transfer expert Alan Nixon has suggested Town head coach David Wagner has personally scouted the 21-year-old and will make a move if his side avoid Premier League relegation.

The report goes on to say the player is valued at around £15m, with Maddison so far contributing 14 goals and 10 assists from 41 games for the Canaries this campaign.

However, the form has also alerted the attention of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester City, West Ham United, Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

Any such deal for the player would signal good business for the Carrow Road outfit who signed Maddison from Coventry City in a deal worth around £2.5m back in January 2016.

Maddison was named as the top English player in the SkyBet Championship, according to Sky Sports’ Power Rankings earlier this week and been nominated for a host of monthly awards - twice winning the Championship Goal of the Month award.

Should the player move to West Yorkshire at the end of the season, he would be re-united with Alex Pritchard, who the Terriers signed from Norwich during the January transfer window.