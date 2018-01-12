Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stuart Webber has been the target of Norwich City fans’ anger at the announcement of Alex Pritchard’s move to Huddersfield Town.

Webber was Head of Football Operations with the Terriers for just over a year before leaving in April 2017 to join the Canaries as their Sporting Director.

With City announcing the departure of Yanic Wildshut on loan to Cardiff City on the same morning, fans are accusing the club of a fire sale.

Supporters chose to direct their ire at Webber, one suggesting he has failed to be “open and honest” with them and another that it’s become “hard to support” his decisions.

As the vitriol flowed and Pritchard’s former club sent Twitter into meltdown, Norwich’s club statement also came in for criticism while the winger's injury history was also flagged up (how bitter can you get?).

One supporter even gave vent to the view Webber might have done a “mates rates” deal for his former employer, with the fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

Social media went mad when Town made the announcement - here’s the best of the reaction, including a poem penned especially for the occasion…