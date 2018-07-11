Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday July 11.

Town made a near-perfect start to their pre-season last night with a 4 - 0 win away at Bury FC .

Alex Pritchard set the Terriers on their way with a clinical strike in the first half.

David Wagner then made 11 changes at half time and second half goals from Rajiv van La Parra , Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly finished the League Two side off.

The only slight concern was a "little twist" sustained by new signing Junior Bacuna.

In the wider world of football Cristiano Ronaldo completed a €100m move to Juventus from Real Madrid.

The transfer of the century was somehow overshadowed though as two of Ronaldo's potential replacements at the Bernabeu - Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe - duked it out in the World Cup semi-final. Mbappe won and could face another Madrid target - Harry Kane - in the final on Sunday... hopefully.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.