Town made a near-perfect start to their pre-season last night with a 4 - 0 win away at Bury FC .
Alex Pritchard set the Terriers on their way with a clinical strike in the first half.
David Wagner then made 11 changes at half time and second half goals from Rajiv van La Parra , Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly finished the League Two side off.
The only slight concern was a "little twist" sustained by new signing Junior Bacuna.
In the wider world of football Cristiano Ronaldo completed a €100m move to Juventus from Real Madrid.
The transfer of the century was somehow overshadowed though as two of Ronaldo's potential replacements at the Bernabeu - Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe - duked it out in the World Cup semi-final. Mbappe won and could face another Madrid target - Harry Kane - in the final on Sunday... hopefully.
Arsenal sign Matteo Guendouzi
Young French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Arsenal from Ligue 2 side Lorient for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £8m.
Head coach Unai Emery said:
“We are delighted Matteo is joining us. He is a talented young player and a lot of clubs were interested in him. He has big potential and gained good first-team experience last season with Lorient.
He wants to learn and improve and will be an important part of our first-team squad.”
BREAKING: Liverpool in talks with Shaqiri
Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool are in talks to sign Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss international and one-time Town target is keen on a move to Anfield and the Potters are resigned to losing him following their relegation to the Championship.
Ronaldo's replacement
How do you replace the best player in the world?
With the player who will be the next Ballon d’Or winner, obviously. That is what Real Madrid will be looking for.
The front runners at the moment are:
Neymar: The favourite. It seems he would leave PSG for a substantial offer and although he once played for BArcelona, Madrid fans would forgive their new talisman the moment the tricks came out and the goals went in.
Kylian Mbappe: Probably the best player in the World Cup, future Ballon D’Or winner and all-round footballing genius. PSG probably won’t let go of the teenager though - particularly if he wins the World Cup for France.
Eden Hazard: Another player who has lit up the World Cup and finally looking like one of the very best players in the world. It seems completely impossible to get the ball off him. Zidane was a huge fan of the Belgian so his chance at a Madrid move may have gone now.
Ronaldo will earn €30m a year
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages at Juventus will see him earn an annual salary of €30m.
The 33-year-old has cost Juventus €100m up front to be paid to Real Madrid, plus a four-year contract worth €120m.
Additionally, clubs in Italy have to pay tax to match what they pay in wages so that will cost them another €30m a year.
In total Juventus will expend €340m on this deal!