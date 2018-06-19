The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town target Ivan Cavaleiro has confirmed that he will not be leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

TeamTalk had claimed that the Terriers had agreed a £12m fee for the winger yesterday, but Cavaleiro has taken to Twitter to suggest that he will be at Molineux come the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Along with a picture of himself in Wolves' gold strip, the forward wrote: "Looking forward to start the season with my club."

The Mirror had first claimed Town were interested in the 24-year-old, before TeamTalk went one step further to suggest that a fee had been agreed between the two sides.

But Cavaleiro's post on the social media site has seemingly ended any speculation over the former AS Monaco man's future.