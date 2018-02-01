Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the January Transfer Window has slammed shut with Huddersfield Town , along with their Premier League rivals, forced to make do and mend with the squads at their disposal for the coming four months.

Despite continued proclamations from both head coach and owner the Terriers’ business was completed with the £11m purchase of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City , many fans perhaps still lived in hope another deal may have been done before Wednesday evening’s 11th hour.

Therefore, they may have been left disappointed no surprises were forthcoming but, in reality, did anyone ever expect anything else?

With David Wagner at the helm, the club have always highlighted their targets early and got them over the line without any last-minute hitches or problems.

And many of the transfer dealings have occurred in the summer, where the German has practically remoulded his squad to be fit for purpose – his first summer seeing an incredible 13 purchases while 11 were acquired ahead of the club’s inaugural Premier League campaign.

Perversely, Town are also preparing for their long-term future and sustainability by not heavily over-spending this month, with the general consensus the majority of deals are high-risk rolls of the dice in a desperate attempt to maintain top-flight status.

The loan deal of Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco and the purchase of talented youngster Pritchard are not only smart moves in terms of real quality added to the current squad, but also low-risk.

If Town, who are currently a point above the bottom three, do end up going down, Kongolo will undoubtedly return to his parent club and find a move elsewhere while Pritchard is the sort of quality any side would want for a push for an instant return to the Promised Land.

Similarly, the exits of Joe Lolley and Martin Cranie also made smart business sense – two players who were on the fringes of the first-team even last season in the SkyBet Championship .

No disrespect either, but both players would not possess the necessary star quality to be at the forefront of another Premier League promotion push with Town.

So no surprises last night were ever in the offing with the club's business with the club tactically strengthening not just for the next couple of months but next season as well.

Ultimately David Wagner and Dean Hoyle 's approach will be judged in May but whatever happens, and whatever league Town eventually find themselves in, they are better equipped both on and off the field than they were 12 months ago.