Expect the Senior twins to be around at Huddersfield Giants for a long time to come.

That’s the message from interim head coach Chris Thorman , who handed debuts to 17-year-olds Louis and Innes against Leeds and Catalans respectively.

Thorman has seen the brothers develop through the age-group sides at the John Smith’s Stadium and believes the club need to secure their long-term futures.

With the clash against Castleford Tigers hot on the horizon at the John Smith’s on Sunday (3pm), Thorman explained the impact the Seniors are making.

“Fantastic,” was the coach’s one-word answer to how the lads have done.

“I thought Louis against Leeds was really composed, considering it was his first Super League outing.

“And considering the boys don’t train full time and they didn’t train with the first team – but after this they probably will train and we need to get them nailed down to a contract that’s for sure, because we think very highly of them.”

Asked about their qualities, Thorman continued: “They are subtly different the twins.

“Physically they look very similar, but Innes is probably the more direct and a little bit more athletic.

“Louis has got more subtlety to his game and more of a pass – that’s why Louis plays full back for the Academy and Innes plays wing or centre.

“They’ve both done great.

“I thought it was a much tougher ask for Innes, travelling to France on the day and making his debut, but I am not going to be critical of either of them because they both put their hand up and they’ve both shown physically they are capable of playing Super League.

“That’s the first thing you look for as a coach when you give a 17-year-old a debut – are they physically ready?

“Because you don’t want to put a kid in that’s not physically ready and that will get bullied by a very physical Catalans side, for instance, but they are both physically ready, which is important.”

The twins came through at Newsome Panthers and have made an early impact at top level.

“They are both intelligent and they understand their roles in the team,” added Thorman.

“They ‘get’ some of the fundamentals of being an outside back in Super League.

“I like them a lot and they are good kids too. They keep their heads down and their feet on the ground and I would like to think they will be around for a long time to come.”