Leroy Cudjoe says it felt like he’d been run over by a bus when he made his return to Huddersfield Giants action.

The club captain was disappointed to lose to Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup, despite scoring a try, after nine months out following knee surgery.

But he scored and, ahead of the match against Leeds, hopes to continue getting quality minutes under his belt.

Cudjoe said: “It was a great feeling to be back out there last week playing with the boys, it’s been a long nine months of just rehab and training without being able to put on a show at the end of the week, but I’m happy to able to get back out there and do what I enjoy the most.

“A try is always nice, but I’d have preferred to get the win and be in the next round of the Challenge Cup.

“My aim was to get through the game injury free and try to get as many minutes as possible whilst getting the win, so I managed two of the three which was personally good, but I’m disappointed at the same time with the result.

“For the first few days after the game it felt like I’d been run over by a bus.

“Nothing ever prepares your body for game day, so that next morning was tough getting up out of bed.

“Knees wise, it pulled up very good, it’s just everywhere else that was sore, but I’d take that all day.

“The aim for me now is to keep getting quality minutes under my belt as it will allow me to improve my game and improve on some areas which need working on for me personally with the knee.”

Cudjoe added: “Simon Woolford has been good. He’s come in with a clear idea of where he wants us to go as a team, he’s very smart and detailed in his approach which is something I believe we need.

“The free tickets for next week’s home game is fantastic and we all should get behind it and try to bring new fans to the game .

“We need Junior clubs, schools, players, fans and sponsors to help the club to push this offer and get people through the gates.

“Your support makes a massive difference to all aspects of the club and wouldn’t it be great if we can keep growing on and off the field and create a massive buzz around the place.”

Cudjoe’s next Testimonial even is a Race Night on the July 14 at the Fountain Inn in Newsome (Newsome Panthers) at 7pm.