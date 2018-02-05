Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants Rugby League World Cup sensation Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary has been recognised with another award.

The 29-year-old England international winger has received a special award from the Senior Giants.

McGillvary and fellow World Cup representative Oliver Roberts, who featured for Ireland at the competition, were guest speakers at the most recent Senior Giants meeting, and McGillvary was honoured with an award for his performances Down Under.

“It was a huge surprise. I didn’t realise people took it in that much, so I was honoured to win an award,” said the hometown product.

“Especially from your own fans to appreciate what you have done, being so far from home in that environment, for the town to get behind me and show their support, that was great – it was a real pleasure to receive the award.”

McGillvary explained it is important to have a good relationship between the players and the fans, and added: “I always wanted to do the Senior Giants when I first heard that they wanted me to come.

“I found it difficult with training and things, but I started training a bit earlier to get out to do it.

“It’s always nice to interact with the fans, just so they can see what the players are like.

“They just watch us on the field and some of us aren’t so good with our mouths, so it is nice to see each other up close and personal.”

The next Senior Giants meeting will be held at PPG Canalside on Wednesday (February 7, 2pm), with Stadium Chief Executive Gareth Davies in attendance as the guest speaker.

Gene Ormsby has played his last match for Huddersfield Giants.

The Super League club agreed the release of the 25-year-old winger, who was not included in coach Rick Stone’s 19-man squad for the opening match of the season at Hull FC.

Ormsby played 11 games for the club, his six tries including a hat trick against his former club Warrington.

Huddersfield Giants star Jake Mamo will need time to settle in Super League 2018

Predominantly a winger but who can also fill in in the centres, Ormsby joined the Giants initially on a month’s loan in April 2016.

After impressing, he signed on a longer-term basis in July 2016.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis explained: “We wish Gene every success for the future and thank him for his time with us.

“The reality is that his move to the Claret and Gold didn’t really work out as everyone would have wanted, and it was felt by all that a fresh start was the best way forward for both the player and the club.“