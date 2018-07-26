Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford believes there isn’t a better stand-off in Super League at the moment than Huddersfield Giants’ Lee Gaskell.

The head coach, preparing to take on Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium, reckons the 27-year-old is playing so well he can’t believe he didn’t switch him sooner from the centres to the halves.

Woolford is eager to finish the regular season in style before taking on the Super 8s and believes the whole team, and Gaskell in particular, are determined to maintain their excellent form against Chris Chester’s side.

“Gasky has been outstanding – I don’t think there’s another five-eighth (stand-off) in the competition that’s playing as well as him at the moment,” said Woolford, whose side beat Wakefield 25-22 at Magic Weekend .

“He has grown in confidence, his running game is tremendous, he has a nice kicking game as well and he has worked hard on his defence in the past couple of months too and it’s improved.

“So full credit to Gasky for the way he has worked and the way he is playing.

“He just needs to keep that going – that’s the challenge for him now, to maintain that form and set high standards for himself.

“He needs to make sure the expectations on himself are the same as what we (the coaches) have on him.

“If he stays on the straight and narrow and keeps his focus, there is no reason why he can’t continue to play the way he is.”

Woolford, who has added Jake Wardle to the squad in place of Jake Mamo , admits the former Bradford man is now showing the class which made him a St Helens player in his teens.

“Gasky has been a real surprise for me,” said Woolford, who is expected to give a 200th Super League appearance to England winger Jermaine McGillvary.

“A few weeks ago we decided to put him back in the halves and JT (Jordan Turner) in the centres, and when I watched him play I couldn’t think why we didn’t do it earlier.

“But we were playing quite well and winning games, but we just through the roles we wanted our five-eighth to play, we thought Gasky might be better suited than JT.

“Again, since we put JT back to the centres his performances have gone north too so, as coaches, we certainly mulled on that for a week or two and finally decided to make the change.”