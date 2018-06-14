Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants head coach Simon Woolford says it will take a big defensive effort for his team to walk away with a win in Friday night’s Super League clash.

They take on Catalans Dragons at John Smith’s Stadium just two weeks after a crushing 20-6 defeat to the French side in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Woolford said revenge will not be on their minds and the main motivation for a win will be staying in the top eight of the Super League.

He said: “Catalans are pretty much similar to us. They’ve had a poor first half of the year but they’ve been able to attract a couple of new players to their squad and they are starting to play some good footy.

“We only played them a couple of weeks ago and we gave them too much ball that night.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance and while we defended great, we had to do too much of it.

“We completed only 70 per cent against them but then 90 per cent against Leeds and that tells the story right there.

“They have some big boys in their team who they rely on, and it is going to take a big defensive effort but we just need to make sure we do not need to do as much of it as we did two weeks ago.

“Getting knocked out of the Challenge Cup obviously hurts, but our motivation is about staying in the top eights.

“It won’t be about getting square with Catalans, it is about us preparing well and playing well and getting ourselves in a position to beat them.”

While the Giants lost in the Challenge Cup, they have won their last four Super League matches.

Catalans, however, have won their last five and they have also emerged victorious on their last three visits to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Danny Brough is suspended – coach Woolford has included Dale Ferguson and Oliver Roberts in his 19 – while fit-again club captain Leroy Cudjoe is two tries away from 100 in Huddersfield colours.

Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Russell.

Catalans: Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri,McIlorum, Tierney, Jullient, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).