Simon Woolford says Huddersfield Giants will be “pretty selective” with the type of players they look to sign from the NRL.

The new head coach – preparing for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Catalans Dragons – says his phone was red hot before he left Australia with players asking to be kept in mind.

Work on squad reshaping will have to wait until a little further down the line, however, as Woolford puts some important upcoming fixtures to the top of his agenda.

“We have discussed a little bit where we need to improve the squad, and there are guys coming up out of contract, so we need to see where they are at,” said Woolford, who has two decades of experience at top level in Australia.

“We are always looking for new players to come into the squad from England and overseas and we will think more about that in the next few weeks.

“I was getting three or four calls a day from people saying ‘don’t forget me’ and there are always guys over there looking to come here.

“It’s a great part of the world and guys at the back end of their careers, who think they might have finished in the NRL, are always looking to come over for a year or two.

“But we are looking to get players over who still have plenty to offer.

“We don’t want players coming over here just because they think they can get another year or two out of their career.

“We want players coming over who have still got some good footy left in them - and we will be pretty selective about the players we target.

“I’ve had a brief chat with Richard Thewlis (managing director) and the other coaches, but we will get a bit more serious about it in the next few weeks.”