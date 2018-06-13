Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jared Simpson will be the official guest of honour when Huddersfield Giants entertain Catalans Giants after retiring from the game at just 22.

The injury-hit full back has decided to hang up his boots and pursue a career away from Rugby League.

A product of the Giants Academy, he has played 13 times for the first team, scoring four tries.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Jared has been a model professional with us but, sadly, has had dreadful luck with injuries over the past few years.

“He is a very popular and respected person within the club and we all wish him every success as he embarks on his new career.

“We do plan to introduce him to the bumper crowd we expect to see here on Friday at half time, and I am sure the fans will respond well to Jared and it will give them a chance to show their appreciation for a young man who is a real fan of the club as well as having had the great honour of playing for us .”

Hometown product Simpson made his debut at home to Wigan Warriors in 2015 . He also played on loan with Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder and Oldham.