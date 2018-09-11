Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented young forward Matty English is back in the Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad for Thursday’s trip to Castleford Tigers.

The 20-year-old, who signed a four-year contract extension in May , is back from injury, along with Colton Roche and Academy graduate Sam Hewitt.

Out from the squad which narrowly lost at Warrington last time out are wingman Jermaine McGillvary, centre Leroy Cudjoe and back rower Alex Mellor, who made his 100th career appearance in the previous match against Wakefield.

The Giants are looking to put successive defeats behind them against Cas, who are third in the Super 8s standings and looking to stay two points ahead of Warrington.

Giants squad: Jake Mamo, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Colton Roche, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Suaia Matagi.

Meanwhile, Salford’s Australian half-back Jackson Hastings – who was an interest for the Giants earlier in the season, has been given a two-match penalty notice following his dismissal for a high tackle during his side’s 28-16 Super 8s Qualifiers win over Toronto.

The former Sydney Roosters and Manly player, who was sent off for a high shot on full-back Gareth O’Brien, has been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a grade C offence.

Hastings, who has helped the Red Devils to victories in each of his five matches so far, had until 11am today to fight the charge and face a disciplinary hearing.

If he accepts the ban, he will miss Salford’s crucial visit to Leeds on Friday and their trip to London Broncos on Sunday week.

Salford’s former Leeds prop Luke Burgess is also set to sit out Friday’s game against his old club after being handed a one-match penalty notice following his sending-off for a high tackle in the same match.

Toronto hooker Bob Beswick was charged with a grade A trip from the same game but avoided a ban.

Warrington prop Mike Cooper has been given a one-match penalty notice for a high tackle during his side’s 26-24 win over the Giants while Wigan second rower Joe Greenwood was given one-match for a dangerous tackle in his side’s 25-10 win over Wakefield.

Leeds scrum-half Richie Myler was given a caution for dangerous tackling in the Rhinos’ 16-6 win at Widnes.