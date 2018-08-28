Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are in their best fitness shape of the season as they prepare to keep the Super 8s pot bubbling by defeating Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

It’s a landmark John Smith’s Stadium match for two of the squad, with Ukuma Ta’ai reaching 200 career games and Alex Mellor a century.

And only forwards Sebastine Ikahihifo (out for the season) and Matty English (in pot with a broken wrist) are missing as the Giants bid to keep up the pressure on the top four.

“This is just about as healthy as we’ve been for the entirety of 2018 which, with how we are playing, is a real positive,” said assistant coach Chris Thorman.

“It’s making a difference in training and improves the standard because we are not having to bring in quite as many Academy players.

“The standard has been really high over the last three or four weeks so long may that continue and, touch wood, we don’t pick up any more injuries.”

On versatile 31-year-old forward Ta’ai and 23-year-old back row Mellor, Thorman has nothing but praise.

“Ukuma has been a mainstay of our pack for a very long time, certainly over the last five or six years since I’ve been coaching back at the Giants,” said Thorman.

“We signed Ukuma as a relatively young man and he is a real leader for us now.

“Every year he has grown as a man and as a rugby league player and he’s a leader of the group.

“He doesn’t say a great deal, but he’s a great leader by his actions and just one of those guys you love to have around the place.

“I was talking to the staff about him the other day and, personally, I wouldn’t swap Ukuma for many forwards in Super League.

“And that’s testament to his attitude and work ethic, because he is a great role model for the young kids coming through.”

On Mellor, he added: “When we signed Alex from Bradford we got him as a bit of a utility, a bit of cover if you like.

“But the progress Alex has made over the last 12 months has been really significant.

“He is a very impressive young man , a great athlete and probably just what you want as a back rower.

“He is athletic, pretty skilful, a very good defender and he has scored a fair few tries this year as well.

“So it’s congratulations to Ukuma and to Alex and hopefully there is much more to come from them.”