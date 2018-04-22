Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Australian Simon Woolford could be the next head coach of Huddersfield Giants.

The 43-year-old is in his second season coaching Newcastle Knights’ NSW Cup team and has confirmed to the media Down Under that he’s been interviewed for the John Smith’s Stadium job.

Woolford works alongside Knights head coach Nathan Brown, who was in charge at the Giants for three years until 2012.

Looking to step up to a top job, Woolford told the Newcastle Herald: “I’ve been interviewed so now I just have to wait and see what happens.

“It would obviously be a really good step-up for me.

“But you don’t go into coaching without aspirations to be a head coach at some stage and I’m no different from anybody else in that regard.

“I’m passionate about coaching and love it here in Newcastle with the Knights. But this would be a great opportunity if I was to get the nod.”

Chris Thorman has been in charge at the Giants since the sacking of Rick Stone, but they are second bottom of the Super League table and seem certain to have a relegation scrap on their hands in the Middle 8s – unless there is a dramatic upsurge in performances and results.

Woolford was a top hooker in his playing days, playing 12 years with Canberra Raiders and making over 230 appearances.

He joined St George Illawarra in 2006, where he spent two more seasons before retiring from playing.

In 2012, he was appointed head coach of the Queanbeyan Blues, in the Canberra Rugby League competition, and they finished runners-up in his first season before winning the title in 2014 and 2015.