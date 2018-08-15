Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Suaia Matagi is all set for a John Smith’s Stadium debut when Huddersfield Giants take on Hull FC in the Super 8s on Friday night.

The 30-year-old Kiwi forward, who has flown in for the play-offs after being signed from Parramatta Eels for the 2019 campaign, made his bow in the impressive 16-12 win at leaders St Helens last week.

He has now been included by head coach Simon Woolford for the home clash with Hull FC, along with Alex Mellor and Colton Roche, who both took knocks at Saints.

There is no place for rehab duo Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence, While Jake Mamo and Matty English also take a break.

But Jake Wardle is back in the squad, as is Kruise Leeming following his late withdrawal at Saints.

On Matagi, Aussie Woolford said of his debut at Saints: “We couldn’t ask for much more from him really.

“He carried the ball well, but it was his first game so it’s going to take him a little while to get used to the way the game is refereed over here and the different rules and laws around the play-the-ball.

“He was actually getting up and playing the ball properly, which nowadays you don’t have to do over here!

“But Suaia is an intelligent man, he is a leader and we will just see him getting better and better over the next month.”

Giants squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Roche, Wardle, Matagi.