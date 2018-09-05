Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Innes Senior has been called into the first team Giants squad for the Super 8s clash with Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Senior is one of four changes following the crushing defeat to Wakefield Trinity last week.

Winger Darnell McIntosh is out for the rest of season while Aaron Murphy, Dale Ferguson and Colton Roche are all sidelined after picking up injuries in the defeat.

The eighteen-year-old, who has three tries from four appearances but hasn’t featured for the first team since April, is joined in the squad by Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith and Jake Wardle.

Wardle last appeared in the 29-18 victory over Hull FC in July and has two tries from two appearances this season.

The 19-man squad is Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Jake Wardle, Innes Senior and Suaia Matagi