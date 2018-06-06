Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Academy duo Oliver Russell and Innes Senior are included in the Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad to face Leeds Rhinos.

Head coach Simon Woolford makes three changes to the squad beaten in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup by Catalans Dragons.

In addition to Russell and Senior, Michael Lawrence is back while Jake Mamo, Danny Brough (suspended) and Oliver Roberts drop out.

Russell made his only appearance to date in the 28-28 home victory against Widnes Vikings last month while Senior, 18, has scored three tries in his four matches so far.

Squad: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, I Senior, Russell.