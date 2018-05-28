Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented wingman Tom Kill is the latest addition to Huddersfield Rugby Union Club’s National 2 North squad.

A strong, pacy wideman and proven finisher, he was a member of the Darlington Mowden Park team which won the National 2 North championship in 2015.

He’s taken a back step from the game since then - having only a brief spell at Old Brodleians last season – but is now ready to go again as a member of head coach Gareth Lewis’s new-look squad.

Kill – whose former club remain in National 1 – joins Tom Hodson, Liam Parfitt, Matt Dunn, Jack Mapelsden and Harry Whitfield as new faces at Lockwood Park.

And Lewis believes he has plenty to offer.

“Tom has pace, the ability to beat his opposite defender and is a proven finisher when he gets the opportunity,” said Lewis, whose squad return to training on Tuesday, June 26, with new coaches Mark Pease and Jason McGivern

“He has been out of the game for little while but this has increased his motivation to perform in the National Leagues once again.

“He has the ability to play on the wing or at outside centre, which gives the team real flexibility.”

Kill says he was impressed by Huddersfield’s sixth-placed finish last season and feels there is more development to come at the club.

“With me now working full-time in Leeds, I wanted to play the highest possible level I could alongside my work commitments,” he said of his reasons for signing at a club to be captained next term by powerful forward Dickie Piper, who was Player of the Season.

“Huddersfield have given me the opportunity to do that, as well as the fact they had a great season last year in National 2.

“So I’m excited to be part of it this year.”

Kill aims to hit the ground running once he joins the squad for pre-season training next month.

“I want to have a solid pre-season and develop a winning mentality from the off,” he explained.

“I want to be involved as much as I possibly can, be more successful than last season and enjoy meeting a new set of lads and having a beer or two along the way!”